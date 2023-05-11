A woman from Sarajevo attacked her husband with an axe Info

Members of the MUP of Sarajevo Canton arrested Irena Karić today on suspicion that she tried to kill her husband Nijaz with an ax.

Izvor: zef art/Shutterstock

This news was confirmed by lawyer Omar Mehmedbašić, who represents the suspect.

“She gave a statement to the police where she said that her husband had been mistreating her and the children for a long time, and that it all simply culminated. This is a serious case of domestic violence carried out by the injured party,” said Mehmedbašić, who did not want to continue. comment on the case.

The family drama, according to a source close to the investigation, took place in the family house in the Sarajevo neighborhood of Sedrenik.

It is known that the woman hit her husband three times with an ax, causing serious, life-threatening injuries.

The man was immediately transported to the Sarajevo Medical Center, where he was immediately operated on.

The Center for Social Work took care of their three minor children.

It is unofficially known that Nijaz Karić is allegedly employed in the municipality of Stari grad Sarajevo, it says Avaz.