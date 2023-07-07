A woman goes on a rampage at the Mexico City airport and storms a check-in counter – TV Courier

A woman was arrested on the morning of July 6 at Mexico City airport for vandalizing an airline’s departure counters. Maria Guadalupe – this is the name of the protagonist of the story – had purchased a plane ticket through a travel agency: a reservation which, however, would not have been transmitted to the airline’s system. When employees of the airline invited the woman to retaliate with the travel agency for reimbursement, the 56-year-old went into a rage and targeted the boarding counters. You have knocked over monitors, keyboards and printers. She was stopped just before she could leave the airport.

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 3:55 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

