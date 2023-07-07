Home » A woman goes on a rampage at the Mexico City airport and storms a check-in counter – TV Courier
World

A woman goes on a rampage at the Mexico City airport and storms a check-in counter – TV Courier

by admin
A woman goes on a rampage at the Mexico City airport and storms a check-in counter – TV Courier

A woman was arrested on the morning of July 6 at Mexico City airport for vandalizing an airline’s departure counters. Maria Guadalupe – this is the name of the protagonist of the story – had purchased a plane ticket through a travel agency: a reservation which, however, would not have been transmitted to the airline’s system. When employees of the airline invited the woman to retaliate with the travel agency for reimbursement, the 56-year-old went into a rage and targeted the boarding counters. You have knocked over monitors, keyboards and printers. She was stopped just before she could leave the airport.

July 7, 2023 – Updated July 7, 2023, 3:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Drugs and homicides. here are the most violent cities in the world. The record goes to Mexico

You may also like

Udinese – Between new arrivals and possible farewells...

The police in the iron building in via...

Economic and foreign policy specialists criticize Senator Menéndez’s...

Hubert Hurkač is waiting for Novak Djokovic at...

Udinese – Official: Lorenzo Lucca is a new...

ANITA “The road transport of goods with non-EU...

Aleksandra Mladenović went bankrupt | Entertainment

Brazil’s government has announced that the rate of...

Venezuelan Opposition Faces Challenges in Strategy to Confront...

IMD, negative debut at Euronext Growth Milan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy