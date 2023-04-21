ABA League Playoff Pairings | Sport

All ABA playoff pairings are known!

Source: MN PRESS

With the victory of Partizan against Budućnost in the last game of both teams before the playoffs, the appearance of the battle for the title of the ABA League, which will be defended by Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, was defined. After 12 years, the black and whites won the “pole position” and the home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which will begin next weekend. And these are the pairs:

Partizan – Student Center

Cedevita Olimpija – FMP

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet – Zadar

Future – Mega

The playoffs will begin as planned on April 29 and 30, and the quarter-final matches will be played on Sundays from the coming weekend. Both in the quarter-finals and in the semi-finals it is played for two wins, and in the final for three, as before. Until this moment, there was only a hint of a delay in the case of Partizan’s placement in the Final Four of the Euroleague, which will be played from May 19 to 21. However, it remains for the ABA to make all the dates official.

For now, all that is known is that the league part will be completed with the matches Mornar – Igokea on Sunday and Cedevita Olimpija – Crvena zvezda Meridianbet on Monday, although they will not have competitive significance, because the black and whites decided the fight for first place with their triumph in Podgorica. According to current announcements, this title will also bring placement in the Euroleague this season, although specialized portals predicted in the previous days and Sundays that the “eternal” rivals are among the favorites for invitations, because the management sees them in the competition together next year.