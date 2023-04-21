“Sports justice to be reformed” – breaking latest news

The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi: “A precarious system does not help, the sporting process must be made as streamlined, timely and transparent as possible”

“I will do my part, possibly in concert with my government colleagues and listen to the parties, so that there is a reform of sports justice”. The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, at the Rossini Theater in Rome, spoke in the debate on the decision of the Guarantee Commission at Coni on the appeal by Juventus against the 15-point penalty regarding the capital gains affair. “I’m interested in fair justice, which is certain in line with the principles of the legal-sporting system and respectful of the times of sport”.

“I will never go into the merits of the sentence, but this precariousness does not help: where there is competition, the certainty of punishment must be compounded with general interests. Something needs to be changed so that the decisions are understandable and the timing is respectful of the competition reputation».

According to the holder of the dicastery, it is necessary to guarantee «to all stakeholders: athletes, managers, technicians, fans, media and public opinion» as «understanding the decisions that are taken and to ensure that the process be not alone as streamlined, timely and transparent as possiblebut takes place in the times and ways so that the credibility and regularity of the sporting competition in its entirety is not compromised”.

Abodi continues in his analysis: «It is clear that we need the certainty of the law, whoever makes a mistake must pay, but the way in which responsibility is ascertained and the final decision is reached must take into account the general interests and the comprehensibility of the decisions. Stwithout transforming justice into a football match, as unfortunately happened in 2006 (with Calciopoli, ed) and is happening even now». See also Alpine skiing, Shiffrin also dominates the second giant of Kronplatz. Ottava Brignone