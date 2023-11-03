Inter, Inzaghi flies with Dimarco and Dumfries: the strength of the wingers

A championship delivery. L’Inter of Inzaghi flies on bands where dangers come from and assists repeatedly. Federico Dimarco He always jokes about it on social media with Marcus Thuram: the order is being delivered he wrote after the cross with Fiorentina, another order has arrived after Roma. And so on, 1 goal and 4 winning passes for the blue winger who is present in all the performance rankings in question: 72 crosses, 21 key passes and 5 opportunities created. All this after finishing last year with 4 goals and 10 assists and the UEFA recognition as the best left winger in the Champions League.

To the right instead he smashes Denzel Dumfriespower and percussion, 2 goals and 3 assists in the league so far. On his side there is less technique but more running. Waiting for Cuadrado, who still works separately, and the complete inclusion of Carlos Augusto, the d2 Dimarco-Dumfries leads the ranking of the most productive wingers. Both are then about to renew their contracts and tie themselves even more firmly to Inter. Against Atalanta on Saturday we will have to race against Gasperini’s classic fifths. The battle on the flanks will be intense and fun. The attackers will anxiously wait in the area for their orders to be delivered.

