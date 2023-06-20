Abdullah Skaka under house arrest | Info

The Prosecutor’s Office of Sarajevo Canton suspects Abdullah Skaka of the criminal offenses of abuse of position or authority, deliberate work in the service.

Izvor: YouTube, screenshot

The former mayor of Sarajevo and ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar, Abdullah Skaka (SDA), was released from custody, it was confirmed for “Avaz”.

The hearing due to the fire in the courthouse was held in Ilidža, and the Court accepted the proposal of the KS Prosecutor’s Office to order house arrest.

We remind you that the acting prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Sarajevo proposed to the Municipal Court in Sarajevo the abolition of custody and the simultaneous imposition of prohibitory measures on the suspect Abdulah Skaka, since there are no longer any legal reasons for the detention and the fact that the investigation against the suspect is in its final phase and that he expects the final prosecutorial decision to be made soon. A ban on leaving the address of residence, that is, “house arrest”, was proposed to the court.

It was also proposed to confiscate all travel documents of the suspect, including two diplomatic passports, then ban the use of ID cards for crossing the border, as well as a ban on communicating with witnesses, accomplices and concealers in this case, which the Court also accepted.

The KS Prosecution suspects Abdullah Skaka of the criminal offenses of abuse of position or authority, conscientious work in the service, falsification of official documents, giving gifts and other forms of benefits and violations of the equality of man and citizen.

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

