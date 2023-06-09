Home » About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian from entering the country- KiniTV
World

About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian from entering the country- KiniTV

by admin
About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian from entering the country- KiniTV
  1. About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian’s entry KiniTV
  2. TitTok Representative: Jocelyn Chia Video Deleted “Insults and Hate Speeches Are Not Allowed” – Domestic – Instant Domestic | Sin Chew Daily
  3. Ming went to the US embassy to protest Jocelyn insulting the horse!Umno Youth appeals to be blacklisted | Wonderful Malaysia Cincai News
  4. Female talk show actress insults Zahid Malaysia: the government will deal with it | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Wang Lei: She really went too far! “Sorry, sorry, sorry!”|China Press China Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Confession of the emergency doctor who was the first to arrive at the scene of the massacre at the school Info

You may also like

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Bomb attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan...

Converse All Star celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride 2023 –...

CASACOR 2023 I Cabana RI.TO – MONDO MODA

Udinese Market | Pafundi: “I only thought about...

Udinese Market | Atletico Madrid have the last...

Japan: nuclear-contaminated water is “safe” Sea fish: can’t...

The American government has borrowed 1000 billion dollars...

Saška Karan obsessed with reality starlets | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy