About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian from entering the country- KiniTV

21
- About 100 people gathered at the US embassy to protest against the Barisan Nasional youth group’s urging Malaysia to ban Qiao Silian’s entry KiniTV
- TitTok Representative: Jocelyn Chia Video Deleted “Insults and Hate Speeches Are Not Allowed” – Domestic – Instant Domestic | Sin Chew Daily
- Ming went to the US embassy to protest Jocelyn insulting the horse!Umno Youth appeals to be blacklisted | Wonderful Malaysia Cincai News
- Female talk show actress insults Zahid Malaysia: the government will deal with it | Domestic Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Wang Lei: She really went too far! “Sorry, sorry, sorry!”|China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Confession of the emergency doctor who was the first to arrive at the scene of the massacre at the school Info