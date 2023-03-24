Home World About 1,500 people have been evacuated following a major forest fire near Valencia, Spain
World

About 1,500 people have been evacuated following a major forest fire near Valencia, Spain

About 1,500 people have been evacuated following a major forest fire near Valencia, Spain

Thursday afternoon it developed a huge fire in a wooded area near the Spanish town of Villanueva de Viver, in the province of Castellón, near Valencia. Local authorities have evacuated about 1,500 people who live in the city and in other neighboring municipalities as a precaution. Firefighters worked through the night to try and put out the fire, which burned about ten square kilometers of land. However, the strong wind hindered the extinguishing of the flames and it is possible that in the next few hours it will fuel them further. At the moment, no hypotheses have been made about the cause of the fire.

