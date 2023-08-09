Home » Abuses friend’s son and shares photos online: 36-year-old arrested
Abuses friend's son and shares photos online: 36-year-old arrested

Abuses friend's son and shares photos online: 36-year-old arrested

She sexually abused a friend’s 10-year-old son and filmed the violence with a smartphone. The man, a 36-year-old from Rome, then shared photos and videos on the dark web. The accusation is that of aggravated sexual assault against a minor and production, transfer and possession of a large quantity of…

