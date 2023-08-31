Home » Acapulco Receives Award for Best City Break Destination Amidst Wave of Violence
World

Acapulco Receives Award for Best City Break Destination Amidst Wave of Violence

by admin
Acapulco Receives Award for Best City Break Destination Amidst Wave of Violence

Despite a wave of violence caused by organized crime, Acapulco, Mexico has been recognized as the best “getaway destination.” The city recently received the award for “Best City Break Destination in Mexico and Central America” at the prestigious “Word Travel Awards.” This victory puts Acapulco ahead of popular destinations such as Belize, Cancun, Mazatlán, and Playa del Carmen.

The Acapulco Secretary of Tourism, David Abarca Rodríguez, expressed his happiness and stated that the city has been actively working to reposition itself as a tourist destination. Acapulco was nominated for six categories at the “World Travel Awards,” including “Leading Destination City in Mexico and Central America 2023,” “Leading Beach Destination in Mexico 2023,” and “Leading Boutique Resort in Mexico 2023.”

Another notable recognition was given to Acapulco’s Juan N. Álvarez airport, which was awarded as the “Leading Airport of Mexico and Central America 2023,” surpassing the Mexico City aerodrome, Cancun, and San José de Costa Rica airports.

These accolades come at a time when Acapulco experienced a wave of violence in August, resulting in over 7,500 cancellations of hotel bookings. However, recent weekends have seen a hotel occupancy rate of 70% to 90%, indicating a resurgence in tourism. Additionally, the arrival of national tourists has increased by 27% compared to the previous year, with international tourist arrivals also rising by 7%.

Hoteliers see these awards as a ray of hope for Acapulco’s tourism industry, as they were open to public voting. General manager of El Presidente Acapulco hotel, Roberto Vázquez, expressed gratitude towards the visitors and emphasized their importance in achieving these awards. He also highlighted the proximity of Acapulco to many cities, making it an attractive destination.

See also  Poll: US voters prefer Republicans in economic and crime-fighting areas | Polls | Midterm elections | Democrats | Republicans | Biden | Biden support | Managing the economy | Controlling inflation |

The recognition of Acapulco as a top “getaway destination” aligns with the overall trend of growing tourism in Mexico, which has solidified its position as one of the world‘s ten most visited countries, despite concerns over violence and drug trafficking.

(c) EFE Agency

***Please note that the content provided has been generated by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model and has not been written by a professional journalist.***

You may also like

Los Bitchos, the records of my life (2023)

Super Fiber with Wi-Fi Calling is the star...

Controversial Presidential Candidate, Javier Milei, Proposes Ministries to...

Israel’s national airline El Al is an intelligence...

Serie B, Lecco and Brescia readmitted, Reggina excluded....

State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat...

Fight against money laundering, Switzerland prepares stricter rules

The Inspiring Life of St. Tecaveda: A Model...

Mortal Kombat 1 – tested at gamescom (Xbox...

Sunwing Airlines Plane Incident at Frank País International...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy