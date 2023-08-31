Acapulco Receives Award for Best City Break Destination Amidst Wave of Violence

Despite a wave of violence caused by organized crime, Acapulco, Mexico has been recognized as the best “getaway destination.” The city recently received the award for “Best City Break Destination in Mexico and Central America” at the prestigious “Word Travel Awards.” This victory puts Acapulco ahead of popular destinations such as Belize, Cancun, Mazatlán, and Playa del Carmen.

The Acapulco Secretary of Tourism, David Abarca Rodríguez, expressed his happiness and stated that the city has been actively working to reposition itself as a tourist destination. Acapulco was nominated for six categories at the “World Travel Awards,” including “Leading Destination City in Mexico and Central America 2023,” “Leading Beach Destination in Mexico 2023,” and “Leading Boutique Resort in Mexico 2023.”

Another notable recognition was given to Acapulco’s Juan N. Álvarez airport, which was awarded as the “Leading Airport of Mexico and Central America 2023,” surpassing the Mexico City aerodrome, Cancun, and San José de Costa Rica airports.

These accolades come at a time when Acapulco experienced a wave of violence in August, resulting in over 7,500 cancellations of hotel bookings. However, recent weekends have seen a hotel occupancy rate of 70% to 90%, indicating a resurgence in tourism. Additionally, the arrival of national tourists has increased by 27% compared to the previous year, with international tourist arrivals also rising by 7%.

Hoteliers see these awards as a ray of hope for Acapulco’s tourism industry, as they were open to public voting. General manager of El Presidente Acapulco hotel, Roberto Vázquez, expressed gratitude towards the visitors and emphasized their importance in achieving these awards. He also highlighted the proximity of Acapulco to many cities, making it an attractive destination.

The recognition of Acapulco as a top “getaway destination” aligns with the overall trend of growing tourism in Mexico, which has solidified its position as one of the world‘s ten most visited countries, despite concerns over violence and drug trafficking.

