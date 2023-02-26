Home World Accident in the night in Palermo, collision between two cars: seven injured – VIDEO
Accident in the night in Palermo, collision between two cars: seven injured – VIDEO

Accident in the night in Palermo, collision between two cars: seven injured – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Accident on Saturday night in Palermo, Corso Finocchiaro Aprile at the corner of Via Narbone. Around 1.10 two cars, a gray Volkswagen with four people on board and a black Seat Altea with three people inside, collided. In the impact…

