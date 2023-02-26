Of Valentino Della Casa – Gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff

Very harsh protest: spits and threats fly. President Bandecchi increases the dose: “There are four f *** and they even contest me”. Coach Andreazzoli resigns, ready for Lucarelli’s return but with a letter of intent

At the end of the game, a violent protest against Bandecchi broke out from the public. Entrepreneur, also active in politics (he is the national coordinator of Alternativa Popolare, a right-wing Christian-oriented party), There was a lot of talk about him last January: a maxi investigation by the Guardia di Finanza led to the seizure of assets worth 20 million euros for evasion linked to operations within theUnicusan. From there, it all escalated downwards: in addition to the investigations into his activities, his Ternana was getting worse and worse, and negotiations were immediately started to sell the club. Just recently, Bandecchi had announced that it would be his last weeks as team owner, who today experienced one of the darkest parentheses of the season. The dispute was violent and the entrepreneur did not hold back: in fact, several videos portray him as he spat at a fan.

To say “chaos” is an understatement. Everything happens in Terni, where the Terni (now on the right side of the Serie B table, but playing with promotion ambitions) went away in a 2-1 defeat against Citadel. The anger of the fans mounted and resulted in a sensational dispute with the president of the club, Stefano Bandecchihowever, resigned. The coach, Aurelio, is also resigning Andreazzoliwho had replaced Cristiano in December Lucarelli, ready to return. But let’s proceed in order.

«They spat at me and I answered», are his words in the press conference. «I’m not a f ***. I spit and even do two pizzas in the face, I’m not Jesus Christ who turns the other cheek. I don’t step back, I put this money in and they spit me out. They have to change their attitude, those four imbeciles who piss me off. I won’t report four c****, it goes on like this: it’s thanks to my money that football is played, here we talk a lot but I’ll fuck off. In this fucking stadium today there were three thousand fans and they still contest me. I will not clarify anything and I will not make peace.

The return of Lucarelli and the letter of intent

Harsh statements followed by those on the change of coach. Andreazzolias confirmed by Bandecchi himself, he resignedand now it could come back Lucarelli. “I am Bastian against,” said the president. «The fans want him, maybe he is close to some supporters. I have to decide. If he comes back, it’s because he has the balls: if he doesn’t agree to come back, he too will have to resign, since he’s under contract. I am negotiating a commercial operation with him and his wife: if he decides to return, he will return

a». It will probably take a few hours to understand if there will be real conditions for a Lucarelli-bis. Also because Bandecchi would like the new coach to sign one letter of intent, like a year ago. In fact, at the end of last season, a document signed between Lucarelli and the club was published on the club’s official website in which the coach undertook to follow a certain form. Now, Bandecchi would like to renew these guarantees. That perhaps they will only calm the president. Certainly not the environment.