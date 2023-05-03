Home » Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I’m fine with Olimpia Milano…
Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I'm fine with Olimpia Milano…

Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I’m fine with Olimpia Milano…

A week ago we reported the interest of the Utah Jazz to add a big as coach Ettore Messina to the staff led by Will Hardy.

The two worked together under coach Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs.

Asked by Eric Walden del Salt Lake Tribune on the possibility of his return to America, Messina replied as follows: “Eric, I don’t have great news to give you, except that I’m happy with what I’m doing with Olimpia Milano”.

Words in line with those recently released to Rai Sport, which leave no doubt about the coach’s permanence on the Olimpia bench.

