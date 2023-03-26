Legnano (Milan), 26 March 2023 – Two people I am death and five they remained wounds In the very serious accident, just before 11 on Sunday morning, on the Autolaghi, the A8 Milano-Varese.

The crash occurred in the stretch between Legnano and the A8-A9 junction in the direction of Milan, at the height of Origin. There would have been four of them cars: the final toll is two dead – one of the victims is a 64-year-old – and five wounded. Still to clarify the exact dynamics which led to the carom between the cars.

Five confirmed injured: when ambulances arrived on site three were in cardiac arrest. One of these three people was revived at the scene, the others were rushed to hospital, but did not make it. Different on site ambulances, self-medication and air rescue, with the traffic police and the fire brigade.

On the A8 Milano-Varese it was the section between Castellanza and the junction with the A9 Lainate-Como-Chiasso towards Milan is temporarily closed: very long queues have formed with repercussions also on the ordinary road system in Castellanza, the obligatory exit towards Milan. At 3pm the stretch was reopened. Currently in the section concerned traffic passes on all available lanes and they are recorded queues at times between Busto Arsizio and Lainate in the direction of Milan.

Shortly before midday, Autostrade had issued a press release: “At about 11:15, on the A8 Milan-Varese was temporarily closed including section between Castellanza and the junction with the A9 Lainate-Como-Chiasso in the direction of Milan, for an accident that occurred between several vehicles at km 11. The accident site was attended by mechanical and medical assistance, the Fire Brigade, the traffic police patrols and the staff of the 2nd Milan section of Autostrade to Italy. Traffic is currently blocked in the section concerned and there are 3 km of queues towards Milan. Those traveling towards Milan must exit at Castellanza and can return to the A8 at Saronno. Alternatively, we recommend taking the A36 Pedemontana and then the A9 in the direction of Milan”.

He cooperated Rosella Formenti