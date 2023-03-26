Riiber followed up on Saturday’s victory and in total improved his balance in the season to eight triumphs. The winner of the World Cup from 2018 to 2022 and a three-time world champion went for the win today already after the jumping part, which he mastered with a performance of 126 meters.

He then reached the finish line of the ten-kilometer track with a lead of 1.8 seconds ahead of compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebre. Estonian Kristjan Ilves was third, five seconds behind. The podium thus had the same cast as on Saturday, but Oftebro and Ilves swapped positions.

Of the Czech representatives, only Konvalinka, who entered the World Cup for the first time in Lahti, scored points. On Friday, he was thirteenth in the pairs race with Ondřej Pažout, and on Saturday, in the first individual start, he finished in 28th place, just like today.

Konvalinka took 16th place in the jumping part with a performance of 125.5 meters. Although he fell significantly in the final standings, he remained in the points for the second time in a row. The Czech representative was three minutes and 58 seconds behind Riiber. Pažout finished with a five-minute loss in 35th position.

Austrian Johannes Lamparter, who secured his first overall World Cup triumph in Lahti on Saturday, ended the season in 14th place. After the jump, the 2021 Grand Prix World Champion was fifteenth.