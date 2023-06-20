Accused of the murder of a little girl, released from prison after 28 years for not having committed the crime

The Attorney General’s OfficeArizona has independently reviewed the case of Barry Lee JonesToday 64ennestating that the first-degree murder conviction handed down in 1994 against him it had to be annulled. Jones was convicted of killing the daughter of 4 years of his girlfriend at the time, Angela Rene Gray. As reconstructed from The Indipendentin May 1994 the little one Rachel Yvonne she was found unconscious in her bed and later pronounced dead of an intestinal laceration from blunt abdominal trauma. Jones, who had spent time alone with a child that day, was singled out as responsible for the murder after being questioned for five hours.

Read Also

Missing submarine, here’s who was on board: the British billionaire and a Pakistani businessman with his son

However, federal public defenders later discovered that Jones did not stay with the child long enough to cause life-threatening injuries, and that authorities did not investigate other suspects or examine the wounds to determine if the lasso time could coincide. However, one was confirmed against the accused second-degree murder conviction, as the child was under his care at the time she died and he did not seek medical assistance before her death. After a settlement reached between Jones’ lawyers and prosecutors, the man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but was released from prison due to years already spent behind bars unduly.

Previous Article

Missing submarine, here’s who was on board: the British billionaire and a Pakistani businessman with his son

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

