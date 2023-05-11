Acquaintances about the man who killed his girlfriend and himself in Novi Sad | Info

The man who killed the girl in the salon, then shot himself in the head, behaved differently on the day he committed the crime.

In front of the beauty salon in Novi Sad, where VR (34) killed his ex-partner IR (26) and himself yesterday, traces of the crime can be seen, and there were two crying girls at the scene. As acquaintances say VR, he was always smiling and kind, and they had no idea about the problems and the ban on approaching IR.

In a bar located in the immediate vicinity of the hunting weapons store, where VR worked, they were said to be in shock when they heard what he had done. “Just yesterday he was at work, working the first shift, he even came to buy something, we didn’t notice anything strange, except for one difference – that he was not smiling and joking, as he usually did. We can’t say anything bad about him, I knew him for about three years, he came regularly to buy something. While I saw IR only occasionally, in passing. I don’t know their relationship,” says one worker.

In another bar, it was confirmed that it was VR was always kind and smiling, and they couldn’t even imagine that he could do such a thing. As it is known, around 2:00 p.m. yesterday he was shopping in a nearby bar, and two hours later he committed murder and suicide.

The gun store where he worked until yesterday was closed this morning, although it was said that workers were coming to open the store in the immediate vicinity. A police vehicle was also present in front of the salon. According to acquaintances, they they knew nothing about the restraining order, nor about the problems between these former partners.

