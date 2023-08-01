Actor Angus Cloud died Fun

The young actor from the Euforija series has died, the family confirmed.

Young American actor Angus Claude, best known for his role in the series Euphoria, died at the age of 25, the family confirmed to the American “TMZ”. According to their report, Cloud died in his home in Oakland and the cause of death is not yet known, that is, more details will be known after the investigation.

“He buried his father last Sunday and struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus has been open about his struggles with mental health and we hope his passing can serve as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not have to deal with this alone.“, the family statement said.

Just a week ago, Angus Klaud’s father passed away and he was devastated by it, while in 2013 he had a serious accident. He fell into a huge hole and was trapped in it for 12 hours, and although he suffered serious skull injuries, he managed to get out of danger.

In addition to the series Euphoria, he also starred in the films “The Lin” and “North Hollywood”, while also appearing in numerous music videos.

