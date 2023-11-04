Actor Matthew Perry buried | Entertainment

The tragically injured actor Matthew Perry was buried yesterday in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, in a place that brings tears to the eyes!

Source: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia

His tearful mother Susan Morrison and stepfather Keith were there, as was Matthew’s father John Perry. An eyewitness said that Aniston was among the first to arrive: “Mrs. Aniston came among the first. She was restrained. This brought together a lot of high-profile people,” he told the DailyMail. By the way, the cemetery where he was buried is right across the street from the Warner Bros studio where the cult series was filmed for a full decade.

Source: Profimedia

The entire team of “Friends” issued a joint press release immediately after the sad news. “We are all devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-stars. We are family. We have so much to say, but right now we will take a moment to grieve and face this unimaginable loss. We will say more in time, as and when we can.” . For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matthew’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world,” the message they signed said.

Izvor: SmartLife/HBO Max

The famous six starred in “Friends” from 1994 to 2004. They recorded 10 episodes of the cult series. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”, Matthew is for everyone individually wrote a personal message of gratitude:

“Jenny, thank you for letting me look at that face for an extra two seconds every day.”

“Courtney Cox for making America think that someone so beautiful would marry someone like me.”

“Schwimmer, for keeping us together, when he could have gone and profited more than anyone else. He decided we were a team, and provided us with millions of dollars a week.”

“Lisa Kudrow, no woman has ever made me laugh more”.

“Matt LeBlank, who took an ordinary character and turned him into the wittiest character on the show.”



See description

FRIENDS FOREVER! MATTHEW PERRY WAS BURIED – RIGHT IN THIS PLACE! Colleagues and family came to pay their last respects PHOTO

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

