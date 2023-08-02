Adaptation of parking zones for less traffic jams in Banja Luka | Info

The main problems of traffic in cities come from the high participation of passenger cars, which have the least effect compared to other means and modes of travel – which leads to congestion, stoppages and waiting.

As published on the website of the City of Banja Luka, the analysis of parking parameters shows that a large number of those who, due to the cheap price of parking in Banja Luka, leave their four-wheelers all day in the parking lot in the central city zone, thus directly affecting the extremely small turnover of parking, i.e. the use of parking by other users.

“In this way, those who come to the central city area and need to do something and stay in the parking lot for 2-3 hours, cannot find a free parking space, circulate around the central city area, creating additional congestion and traffic jams, and very often they also decide on illegal parking on the sidewalk and in other places, endangering traffic safety,” according to the City Administration.

In order to solve the mentioned problems, from the Department for Inspection Affairs and Communal Police, which includes the Department for Parking – announce the adjustment of parking zones.

“The adjustment of parking zones is part of the parking policy and a type of regulatory measure, which will have as a direct result a reduction in the number of people coming to work in the central city zone by passenger car and an increase in the use of public transport,” claim the city authorities.

As they state, parking tariff policy and adjustment of parking zones, is not aimed at collecting funds for the budget of municipalities and cities, but exclusively traffic policy, that is, a regulatory measure that affects other subsystems of the traffic system, while improving parameters such as turnover, volume and length of parking, which ensures the quality of parking service provision.

“In the coming period, Banja Luka plans to introduce parking spaces for motorcycles, which will regulate the area of ​​motorcycle parking, and in addition, the plan is to improve the method of paying for parking via payment cards,” the Department pointed out.

Adaptation of parking zones is defined, among other things, by the new Rulebook on conditions, manner of use, organization, method of charging and controlling parking in public parking lots where parking charges have been introduced in the area of ​​the city of Banja Luka. and the application of which will begin on August 15, 2023.

The City’s vision is to develop according to the principles of sustainable urban mobility, and the implementation of various traffic policies should increase the number of trips by public transport and reduce the daily use of passenger motor vehicles.

“The creation of a sustainable urban mobility plan for Banja Luka, public transport studies, the construction of new bicycle paths and the marking of existing ones, the installation of new smart bus stops and parking for bicycles, are just some of the activities aimed at having fewer cars on the streets and more bicycles and fellow citizens who use public transport and other modes of transport that are more environmentally friendly”, say the City Administration.

