In cooperation with AbbVie Germany, Temedica launches a digital companion for …

Patient companion app is available to all patients over the age of 18 with chronic inflammatory bowel disease in Germany. Around 400,000 Germans are affected by chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Integration of real-world insights enables individualized monitoring and support of patients throughout the entire patient journey.

The Munich health insights company Temedica announces the launch of the digital patient companion app “Tami”. The app was developed in cooperation with AbbVie Germany and is aimed at around 400,000 people in Germany affected by chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Tami is intended to support users in coping better with their everyday lives and gives them personalized insights into the course of their illness. Tami offers users a variety of functions, including the ability to record individual symptoms and their long-term development and to identify possible influencing factors.

By connecting Temedica’s real-world evidence platform “Permea” to the Tami app, Tami is continuously enriched with valuable insights resulting from the linking of relevant health-related data. The collection and processing of this data is GDPR-compliant. Tami thus gives patients direct access to relevant information about their individual course of the disease, possible influencing factors and therapy-supporting measures. The data collected by Tami and Permea and the resulting scientific knowledge will make a decisive contribution to gaining a holistic understanding of the reality of care for IBD patients in Germany.

Gloria Seibert, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Temedica says:

“Together with AbbVie, we have bundled our strengths and expertise to develop the best possible digital solution for patients with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. It is not uncommon for those affected to be confronted with a large number of different symptoms that can be a great burden in everyday life. With the Tami app and findings from our real-world evidence platform “Permea”, we help to make everyday life easier for those affected and enable them to receive digital support according to their personal needs and the course of their illness.”

Tino Seidel, Director Patient Engagement at AbbVie Germany, emphasizes:

“As a healthcare company, we strive to create innovative solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives. Working with Temedica and leveraging novel insights from their real-world evidence platform, Permea, is an important one for us Step in that direction. By integrating valuable insights into the Tami app, we are providing IBD patients with personalized support and access to relevant knowledge to improve their quality of life.”

Temedica and AbbVie Germany work according to the latest medical and technological standards. To ensure that Tami meets the needs of patients and offers real added value, Temedica and AbbVie Germany are continuously developing it together with patients. The app is available free of charge.

About Temedica GmbH

Temedica is a Health Insights company based in Munich. Since 2016, Temedica has operated Europe’s leading ecosystem for real world insights in the healthcare sector. Temedica’s mission is to enable personalized and individual medicine and thereby focus on patients and their individual needs. The company achieves this by linking health-related data from various sources, which are processed into valuable insights in accordance with the GDPR.

Temedica is backed by a consortium of well-established investors with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the founding investors of BioNTech. For more information, see

About AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company. AbbVie is committed to providing novel therapies for some of the world‘s most complex and devastating diseases and to addressing tomorrow’s medical challenges. AbbVie is dedicated to making a real difference in people’s lives and is active in several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology and virology, as well as medical aesthetics through the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. In Germany, AbbVie is represented at its headquarters in Wiesbaden and its research and production site in Ludwigshafen. In total, AbbVie employs 48,000 people worldwide and around 3,000 in Germany. Further information about the company can be found at and www.abbvie.de. follow @abbvie_de on Twitter or visit our profiles on Facebook or LinkedIn. At www.abbvie-care.de you will find extensive information on the therapeutic areas in which AbbVie is active.

Temedica GmbH

Anna Hauner

Corporate Communications

T: + 49 175 431 030 1

E-Mail: PR@Temedica.com

AbbVie Germany GmbH & Co. KG

Catherine Kuntz

Senior Brand Communication Manager

T: +49 173 591 123 3

E-Mail: kathrin.kuntz@abbvie.com

