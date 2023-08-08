Address of Vučić and Brnabić | Info

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić addressed the public together from the Palace of Serbia.

Source: Pink TV

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić spoke about the floods that hit Serbia. A state of emergency was declared by 63 local governments.

“In July, a storm hit Serbia again and 13 states of emergency were declared. 24,200,000 dinars have been paid out so far due to the effects of the floods in May and June. We still have 308 records that are currently being verified, so we expect additional payments to the population. 21 local governments have not yet submitted documents for verification. The kindergartens in Ćuprija and Arandjelovac must be completely repaired. Priority is given to residential buildings and schoolsBrnabić said.

Vučić stated today that Serbia’s development plan has been completely changed and that from now on everything is measured until 2027.

He said at the press conference that these are ambitious plans that he will present and that must be started “almost tomorrow”.

“We will need people to help us, we will need many volunteers and the whole of Serbia to work. One of the reasons for this is Expo 2027, which will change the entire country, not only Belgrade, which you will not recognize in four years. We will use that for further development of Serbia. It’s incredible that we haven’t stopped a single project so far,” Vucic said.

He also said that many called the Serbia 2020-2025 program a fairy tale and colorful lie and that they did not believe that the average salary could be more than 1,000 euros, and the average pension 450.

“We are on the right track and despite the problems, inflation will be 12.5 percent, this is the estimate that will be published on August 11. In addition to salaries and pensions, which will grow at a faster rate, we have also foreseen many projects on the construction of schools, hospitals, roads Serbia is the country that builds and plans the most”he said.

He pointed out that the national football stadium must be ready by the fall of 2026, and maybe even earlier.

