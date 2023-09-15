Adem Ljajić presented in Novi Pazar | Sport

Former Serbian national team member Adem Ljajić should be the leader of the team and one of the best football players in the entire league.

It’s been known for days – now it’s official! In the continuation of the season Adem Ljajić should be the biggest star of Serbian football, since he signed for Novi Pazar after terminating his contract in Turkey! For the first time – it is said for free – Ljajić will play in his hometown, and we will see him on the Super League pitches after 13 years and his departure from Partizan to Serie A! The spectacular transfer of Pazarac required an appropriate celebration, so several thousand people came to see Adem in his new jersey.

The club invited all fans to meet at the stadium on Friday from 20:00 and see off the promotion of the biggest reinforcement in the club’s history, and that’s exactly what happened – the packed stands chanted for Adem Ljajić and his new teammates, with messages that they wanted a place in the Champions League and title in the domestic championship!

“A native of Pazarac and the biggest reinforcement of FK Novi Pazar in the history of the club, presented in blue equipment. Adem Ljajić was presented in front of 4,000 fans at the City Stadium who enthusiastically greeted the great football player of Novi Pazar and former player of Partizan, Fiorentina, Roma, Inter and Beşiktaş”, states in the official Instagram post, and photos from the scene are also attached. They show what the atmosphere was like when Adem took to the field in a blue-white jersey with number 88.

We remind you that Adem Ljajić performed for Partizan, Fiorentina, Roma, Inter, Torino Besiktas and Karagumruk. In the jersey of the Serbian national team, he played 47 matches with nine goals scored and an appearance at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and he played another 33 matches for the younger categories of the national team. At one time, he was announced as one of the most talented footballers in Europe, and the general impression is that he did not show everything he knows in Italian football.

