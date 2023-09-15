Home » A second drug trafficker will also be released from prison – News
A second drug trafficker will also be released from prison

A second drug trafficker will also be released from prison

There is a second case of a Colombian drug trafficker released from prison due to the expiry of his custody terms, again as part of the operation coordinated by the DDA which concluded with 4.3 tonnes of cocaine seized and 38 arrests. After Martinez Quiroz, also for Ramon Abel Castano Castano, the investigating judge of the Court of Trieste Marco Casavecchia decided it. Castano’s lawyer, the lawyer, confirmed this to ANSA. Alessandro Tirelli. The Trieste Prosecutor’s Office speaks of a “parallel affair” to that of Quiroz; in this case too, extradition was requested by the minister a year ago, but no response was ever received from the Colombian authorities.

