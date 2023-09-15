FoggiaToday: ‘Make Sense Campaign’ Promotes Early Diagnosis of Head and Neck Tumors in Cerignola

FoggiaToday 15 September 2023

The ‘Make Sense Campaign’ Arrives in Cerignola for Early Diagnosis of Head and Neck Tumors

The European education and awareness campaign for the early diagnosis of head and neck tumors, known as the ‘Make Sense Campaign’, has arrived in Cerignola. This campaign is being promoted in Italy by the Italian Association of Cervical-Cephalic Oncology (AIOCC).

Specialists will be available at the Tatarella Hospital from 19th to 21st September for early diagnosis visits. The ENT facility, directed by Vito Russo, will provide the service. To schedule an appointment, citizens are required to contact the number 0885.419471 from Monday to Friday, between 09:00 and 12:30. However, only a maximum of 20 people will be accepted per day.

According to statistics, head and neck cancer is the seventh most common cancer in Europe. It has about half the incidence of lung cancer but is twice as high as cervical cancer.

The motto for the 2023 Italian edition of the Make Sense Campaign is “Are you okay? 1 symptom for 3 weeks, 3 weeks for 1 life.” This motto serves as a warning for people to pay attention to the symptoms of cervical-cephalic carcinomas, which are often ignored or associated with seasonal diseases like a common sore throat or a cold.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of the ‘1 for 3’ rule. If individuals experience any of the following symptoms for three weeks or more, they should seek medical attention: sore tongue, sores that do not heal and/or red or white spots in the mouth, sore throat, persistent hoarseness, pain and/or difficulty swallowing, swelling of the neck, stuffy nose on one side, and/or nosebleeds.

There is no need for alarmism, but it is crucial to have adequate awareness of these symptoms and act promptly. Alongside a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, understanding the alarm bells and seeking early diagnosis are fundamental for safeguarding one’s own health and the health of those around us.

Experts agree that a rapid understanding of the disease’s symptoms leads to early diagnosis, which significantly increases the survival rate to 80-90%. Conversely, those who discover the disease in an advanced stage have a life expectancy of only 5 years.

It is hoped that the Make Sense Campaign will raise awareness and encourage individuals to pay attention to the symptoms associated with head and neck tumors. Early diagnosis can be life-saving and significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

