Adem Ljajić signed for Novi Pazar fan welcome | Sports

The most famous transfer this summer, Adem Ljajić returned to Serbia and will play for Novi Pazar!

Izvor: Instagaram/fknovipazar_official/Screenshot

Adem Ljajić arrived in Novi Pazar and was welcomed as a hero! The fans’ favorite moved to the club from his hometown, thus fulfilling his old wish and donning the blue and white jersey. The former ace of Partizan, Fiorentina, Roma, Inter, Besiktas and other teams took charge of the “ten” in Pazar and without hesitation became the biggest and loudest name that ever arrived at that club.

Adem Ljajić spent the last season in Turkey, playing for Karagumruk under the leadership of the famous Italian Andrea Pirlo, and this coming weekend he will make his debut for Novi Pazar in a match at the City Stadium against Napretko. Then he will lead Pazarc against Mladost in Lučani, then against Spartak Subotica at home, and in Belgrade he will play for the first time against Voždovac on October 1.

Ljajić started his football career in Belgrade, playing for Partizan, and although it was often hinted in previous years that he could return to Humska, at the age of 31 he still came to his hometown. Watch how he led the cheers among the enthusiastic fans:

“Markets are the only best, you will never be alone…“, Ljajić sang in the jersey of the new team and delighted the fans, who have been cheering for him until now, watching him in the jersey of black and white and clubs abroad, as well as in the equipment of Serbia. Playing for the national team, Ljajić went through all the youth selections and in 2010 .debuted for the “A” team, for which he played 47 games, including three appearances at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The fans of Novi Pazar are enjoying this summer with their club and are looking forward to the continuation of the season with a lot of optimism, because they will be watching the tandem of former Partizan midfielders, Adem Ljajić and Sejduba Suma, who also arrived in Pazar this month, and was also welcomed as a superstar – landed took a helicopter to the new club.

Novi Pazar won only seven points in the first six rounds, but with Ljajić in the team, their ambitions will be much, much higher than such a performance and only 11th position in the table.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:13 Novi Pazar Source: Instagram/fknovipazar_official

Source: Instagram/fknovipazar_official

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

