Joko Winterscheidt: This is what his tangled corporate network looks like

Joko Winterscheidt: This is what his tangled corporate network looks like

It is just a single sentence with which another piece of Joko from the Jokolade breaks off exactly at 11 a.m. on August 29th: “I, Joachim Winterscheidt, living in Munich, hereby resign from the office of managing director of Schoko Winterscheidt GmbH with immediate effect ( …) down,” says a letter to the company, which is available to Welt.

It’s not just the Schoko Winterscheidt company that is named after the television presenter, who was best known as one half of the ProSieben duo Joko & Klaas. The only product from Schoko Winterscheidt GmbH also bears his nickname: the Jokolade. But in the future there will be significantly less Joko in the brightly colored chocolate bars.

