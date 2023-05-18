Administrative, Maurizio Gasparri on tour with Forza Italia candidates in Catania and Syracuse

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

The vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri, national manager of local authorities FI, will be on tour in Catania on Saturday 20 May together with the Forza Italia candidates for the Etna administrative elections on 28 and 29 May. Accompanying him was the regional councilor Marco Falcone, FI commissioner for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Administrative, Maurizio Gasparri on tour with the candidates of Forza Italia in Catania and Syracuse appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».