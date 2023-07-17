Home » Agreement on wheat: the stop by Moscow and the risk of rising prices
Agreement on wheat: the stop by Moscow and the risk of rising prices

Agreement on wheat: the stop by Moscow and the risk of rising prices

The political game is revealed. At a time when Europe is launching a diplomatic offensive towards the countries of the southern hemisphere, with the intention of finally winning them over for Ukraine’s good reasons, Moscow unleashes a food crisis, unloading the responsibility on those – namely Europe and the United States – it indicates as the proponents of the war to the bitter end. The price to pay for the new blockade of Ukrainian ports, in fact, it is heavy and it is precisely the responsibility of those same African, Latin American and Asian governments that the food emergency can put in the face of popular revolts and, for the weakest countries, mass hunger.

