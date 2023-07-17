Juventus, Kessie lands in Turin?

Franck Kessie is the new idea for the midfield of Juventus. The Gazzetta dello Sport he claims that the Ivorian is a specific request from Allegri. In this phase it seems that it is the coach from Livorno rather than Giuntoli who decides the market strategies. With the Lukaku situation remaining on standby awaiting a possible sale of Vlahovic, let’s take a look at the other possible market hits.

Arthur away from Juventus: 95%

Il Sports Courier give Arthur one step away from Fiorentina. The agreement would be made on the basis of an interest-bearing loan of 2-3 million and the right to buy at 20. The bianconeri would also take on 50% of the Brazilian’s salary. Certainly not a very advantageous agreement for the Old Lady who, however, would place an important redundancy.

Holm under Juventus: 40%

According to what he reports Sportitaliathe Juventus he allegedly met with the managers of La Spezia to talk about Holm. The Swede has been liked by the Bianconeri for some time and is courted by half of Serie A, but so far no agreement has been reached with any team. However, the Bianconeri have never given up on the track and are now back to the fray. This week could be decisive.

Baldanzi to Juventus: 30%

The Juventus she would be ready to pizza a shot in perspective. The Sports Courier reports that Giuntoli would have opened negotiations with Empoli for Thomas Baldanzi. The Tuscans value the player at 15 million euros, aware that there are various requests for the player. The bianconeri are studying a formula to convince the club and would also be willing to leave him on loan for a year. There is confidence that we will be able to complete the deal.

Samardzic alla Juventus: 25%

The Juventus he doesn’t even give up on the track Samardzic. According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comthe player could arrive in case Pogba accepts Arab sirens. The Serbian is also being courted by Napoli, but so far no agreement has been found. The valuation is 20 million euros. Samardzic is an old dot of Giuntoli.

Kessiè at Juventus: 15%

Kessie it seemed he could return to Italy, destination Inter. In the end, however, it could be there Juventus to secure the Ivorian. There Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the bianconeri are working on the basis of a loan with the right to buy for 15 million euros. The distance with Barcelona to date is considerable, given that the blaugranas would like the obligation and much higher figures (we are talking about 25 million). At the moment, therefore, this remains only a hypothesis, also because it is first necessary to get rid of the redundancies in the squad.

David Luciani

