Home » Sources: Eduardo Rodríguez and D-backs reach agreement for 4 years and $80 million
Sports

Sources: Eduardo Rodríguez and D-backs reach agreement for 4 years and $80 million

by admin
Sources: Eduardo Rodríguez and D-backs reach agreement for 4 years and $80 million

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a major move in signing left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez to a four-year, $80 million deal, according to sources familiar with the agreement. The deal is pending a physical examination, but Rodriguez’s addition to the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff is expected to be a significant boost for the team.

Rodríguez, 30, made the decision to not renew the final three years of his contract with the Detroit Tigers after an impressive season, during which he posted a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA in 152⅔ innings. Despite being expected to be traded at the deadline, Rodriguez revoked his no-trade clause with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Known for his polished four-pitch mix and ability to control the game, Rodriguez has consistently generated strikeouts throughout his eight-year career, striking out more than one batter per inning. His ability to limit home runs led to the Tigers offering him a lucrative five-year, $77 million contract after becoming a free agent following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

However, Rodriguez’s first season in Detroit was marred by marital problems and a broken pulley in his left index finger, causing him to miss significant playing time. While he looked like a surefire All-Star candidate before the injury, his performance suffered upon his return, posting a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts and 85 innings.

Despite this, Rodriguez’s talent and potential make him a valuable addition to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the team looks forward to seeing how he will contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

See also  Udinese, Gotti on the Juventus bench for two years: November is a "hot" month for him

You may also like

The 4 reasons of the Comuns to knock...

Barça is still alive in its fight to...

The artistic collective The Parisianer draws the Parisian...

50+1 rule affected: BGH is negotiating Martin Kind...

Ronny Deila shoots sharply in the run-up to...

Ferrari: Oliver Bearman wants F1 seat in 2025

Saarbrücken celebrates: “Panzer” Brünker – “I think I’m...

Aaron Judge will be out for a few...

Ryan Giggs: Salford City co-owner working as director...

BVB in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy