Air Serbia canceled 2 flights to Germany Info

Air Serbia cancels two flights to Dusseldorf in Germany. The planes were supposed to take off on April 20.

Source: Profimedia

Air Serbia announced that on Thursday, April 20, it will cancel two flights between Belgrade and Dusseldorf – JU 324 and JU 325 due to the announced strike of security control employees at the airport in this city in Germany.

Passengers with reservations for flights on Thursday between Belgrade and Dusseldorf have been sent information regarding their new flight plan. The airline company Air Serbia expressed regret for the changes that occurred as a result of the strike at the German airport.

They also stated that they are doing everything they can to provide support to passengers on those flights.

