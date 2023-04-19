Home » The richest people live in villages, admits the Czech hockey representative
Czech party, sitting after the match? No way. Goalkeeper Šimon Hrubec praises his engagement in Switzerland, but after the match the team disperses and everyone spends their free time in their own way. He too disappears into a village outside Zurich, where three foreigners live in one house. “It’s because of taxes, every village here pays different taxes, and it pays for our team to pay as little as possible,” the Czech representative offered on the Příklep program to explain why he lives a short distance from Zurich. “You can say that the richest people live in such villages. It’s set up like that and it just works.”

