Air traffic restarts in Catania after the fire, two flights per hour from terminal C, the situation

World

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Terminal C of Catania airport restarts with 2 movements per hour, which will gradually increase: this is the outcome of the summit on airport operations which took place in Catania between the Prefect, Enac and SAC, the airport management company. The 48-hour precautionary closure was ordered immediately after…

