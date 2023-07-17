Change of tone: The CDU General Secretary hands out / role change: How independent is Lindner consultant Lars Feld?

Morning Briefing vom 17.07.2023

Carsten Lindemann calls for an obligation to work for people who are able to earn a citizen’s income and fast courts for open-air pool rioters. So there is now a clear conservative edge.

Instead of 4 weeks, you can now read the digital Handelsblatt for 1 € for 6 weeks. In addition, we are giving away ten Amazon vouchers worth €500 each to all participants. Secure our summer offer now – at www.handelsblatt.com/sommer-special

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

You can find out more about the offers from our advertising partners HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

