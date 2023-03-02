The famous English football player is in trouble because he played tickets.

Source: Profimedia

The Premier League is very strict when the rules are broken, and Brentford’s great striker Ivan Toni (26) could feel it. Football player who is already scored 14 goals this season in the elite ranks of English football, he is facing a several-month suspension because he admitted in court that he had bet, which he is not allowed to do as a professional!

A few months ago, Ajvan was accused of putting matches of competitions in which he played on the tickets, and it was discovered that he paid money for football matches more than 260 times. For the reasons why he did not go to the World Cup, he could be out of the field for even half a year, if the Football Association decides on the most rigorous punishment in circulation.

Admittedly, it will be significant when the decision is made – Brentford does not need points until the end of the season in the fight for survival and the club would probably like to be without their most important player immediately. If that were to happen, Ijvan could help the team in the Premier League next season, which will not be the case if the sentencing is delayed for several months.

The impact he has on Brentford’s game goes without saying. The former Newcastle youngster worked his way through the lower ranks of English football before completely exploding when he pulled on the red and white jersey. He was paid less than six million euros to Peterboroughand in a little more than two years he became the most important player in the team.

