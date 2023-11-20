“Al-Shifa hospital used by Hamas: 7 October hostages dragged there”: the video released by the Israeli army

The Israeli army released a video showing “two hostages, a Nepalese and a Thai”, forcibly dragged by militiamen to the al Shifa hospital in Gaza and filmed by surveillance cameras “between 10.42 and 11.01” on the 7th October, the day of the rave massacre. One of the two appears injured.

According to the IDF, this would be “proof” that “the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa hospital complex on the day of the massacre as a terrorist infrastructure”.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari also reported that soldier Noa Marciano, after being kidnapped, “was killed in the hospital”. While she was a Hamas prisoner, she had been injured in a raid, but not seriously, she added. Based on “solid intelligence,” Israel determined that she was later killed by Hamas. Marciano’s body was recovered by soldiers in the Shifa area and then subjected to pathological examinations in Israel.

The public television Kan has meanwhile announced that according to Israel, again on the basis of pathological tests, another female hostage – Yehudit Stein, 64 years old – was also killed by Hamas during her captivity. As in the case of Marciano, her body was also discovered by soldiers in the area of ​​the Shifa hospital and taken to Israel.

