LONDON – “Eliminating al Zawahiri closes a chapter in the history of al Qaeda, even if the book of terrorism remains open.” It is the judgment of Raffaello Pantucciexpert of the Royal United Services Institute, the oldest think tank for security issues, author of the essay We love death as you love life (We love death as you love life), an investigation into the terrorists next door in Britain, and one of the foremost specialists on the subject.