The remake of ‘The tough guy from the Road House’with Jake Gyllenhaal protagonist, has found the square of the circle thanks to the entry of Amazon Prime Video: the streaming platform has in fact provided the missing piece to the project, whose shooting will begin at the end of August 2022. We are talking about the remaking of the film that in 1989 helped cement Patrick Swayze’s career.

The original film tells of the best bouncer on the square, hired by the owner of the music bar in a small town: his qualifications are necessary because the tranquility of the place is constantly disturbed by customers who are easy to get drunk and fights, as well as by the aims of the bad guy on duty, interested in making the club fail. Dalton, this is the name of the bouncer, is worth every penny of the salary. However, his work will not be easy.

‘Road House tough guy’ was badly reviewed by critics, but he liked the audience enough to make it a little classic of the action genre. Hence the interest in the remake led by Jake Gyllenhaal and also performed by Daniela Melchior (‘Suicide Squad’), Billy Magnussen (‘Into The Woods’), Gbemisola Ikumelo (‘Brain In Gear’) e Lukas Gage (‘Euphoria’).

The remake is directed by Doug Liman, one who knows how to handle the genre of action and who has proven himself in films like ‘The Bourne Identity’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘,’ Jumper ‘,’ Fair Game – Spy Hunt ‘and’ Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow ‘. The streaming release of his ‘Duro del Road House’ has yet to be officially announced, but it could fall in the second half of 2023.