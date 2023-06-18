Wales wins the World Team Championship for the second time

Wales have won the World Team Championship in darts for the second time. The favored duo of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton clearly defeated Scotland 10-2 in a one-sided final on Sunday evening in Frankfurt and were thus crowned champions again after 2020.

Price and Clayton had previously survived a critical semi-final in an 8-7 win over Belgium. The prize money for the winners is 80,000 pounds (approx. 93,500 euros). Scotland with the two veterans Peter Wright and Gary Anderson missed the third title after 2019 and 2021.

The Austrians Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez had already been eliminated in the group stage.

Darts-Team-WM in Frankfurt

Finale: Wales (2) Scotland (4) 10:2

Semifinal: Scotland (4) Deutschland (6) 8:5 Wales (2) Belgium (5) 8:7

Quarter-final tableau: Deutschland (6) England (1) 8:3 Scotland (4) France 8:0 Wales (2) Sweden 8:5 Belgium (5) Australia (7) 8:7

Round of 16 tableau: England (1) Latvia (15) 8:4 Deutschland (6) Poland (11) 8:6 Scotland (4) Philippines 8:5 France South Africa 8:4 Wales (2) Denmark 8:2 Sweden Canada (12) 8:5 Belgium (5) Netherlands (3) 8:7 Australia (7) Croatia 8:6

England, Netherlands, Wales and Scotland set.