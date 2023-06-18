Home » Wales wins the World Team Championship for the second time
Wales wins the World Team Championship for the second time

Wales wins the World Team Championship for the second time

Wales have won the World Team Championship in darts for the second time. The favored duo of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton clearly defeated Scotland 10-2 in a one-sided final on Sunday evening in Frankfurt and were thus crowned champions again after 2020.

Price and Clayton had previously survived a critical semi-final in an 8-7 win over Belgium. The prize money for the winners is 80,000 pounds (approx. 93,500 euros). Scotland with the two veterans Peter Wright and Gary Anderson missed the third title after 2019 and 2021.

The Austrians Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez had already been eliminated in the group stage.

Darts-Team-WM in Frankfurt

Finale:
Wales (2) Scotland (4) 10:2
Semifinal:
Scotland (4) Deutschland (6) 8:5
Wales (2) Belgium (5) 8:7
Quarter-final tableau:
Deutschland (6) England (1) 8:3
Scotland (4) France 8:0
Wales (2) Sweden 8:5
Belgium (5) Australia (7) 8:7
Round of 16 tableau:
England (1) Latvia (15) 8:4
Deutschland (6) Poland (11) 8:6
Scotland (4) Philippines 8:5
France South Africa 8:4
Wales (2) Denmark 8:2
Sweden Canada (12) 8:5
Belgium (5) Netherlands (3) 8:7
Australia (7) Croatia 8:6

Group F

Tabel:
1. Denmark 1 1 7:6 1
2. Austria (10) 1 1 6:6 1
3. USA 1 1 6:7 1

The twelve group winners are in the round of 16.
England, Netherlands, Wales and Scotland set.

Game schedule:
Austria Denmark 2:4
Austria USA 4:2
USA Denmark 4:3
Austria plays with Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez. In the group phase, doubles will be played in best-of-seven legs.

