What happens if you eat 5 walnuts a day? Maybe you never imagined it

Eating 5 walnuts a day could bring unexpected benefits that you may never have imagined.

Let’s find out why this exact number and what are the benefits.

Health and well-being in the palm of your hand

Health and well-being are two related concepts, but not equivalent. Good health means being in a state of complete harmony and well-being on a physical, mental and social level. It’s not just about not having any illnesses or physical problems, but about be at the top also from a psychological and social point of view.

The concept of well-being, on the contrary, refers to an active process in which people acquire awareness and make targeted choices to lead a more fulfilling and fulfilled life. Thus, well-being is a lifestyle choice.

To achieve well-being, some factors that influence well-being such as physical activity, the balanced diet, family planning, disease prevention and access to health care.

Follow one balanced diet it means eating in a varied and balanced way, providing your body with all the essential or necessary nutrients for its well-being.

A balanced diet should not exclude any of the food groups, but vary the foods according to your needs, preferences and health conditions.

It’s also good maintain an adequate weight, assuming a caloric quantity equivalent to the daily expenditure. If you are overweight or obese, reduce calorie intake and increase physical activity.

Good practice is limit your intake of fats, especially saturated and trans fatse prefer unsaturated ones, such as those present in extra virgin olive oil, in the dried fruit and in blue fish.

5 walnuts a day: the benefits for the body

It is common to believe that investing large sums of money in supplements automatically lead to better health, greater longevity, a radiant skin, weight loss and can solve problems like high cholesterol or high blood sugar, and so on.

However, if we think carefully, we realize that there are many solutions to our problems more accessible than we think. It resides in the common and seemingly trivial foods that mother nature offers us. So let’s explore what benefits can be gained from eating at least 5 nuts a day.

Walnuts are a real wellness elixir for our body. The knowledge in this regard was well known to our ancestors, but unfortunately we have partly lost this wisdom that it would be important to recover. What concerns nuts is a treasure trove of valuable knowledge to reappropriate.

Properties of nuts

This dried fruit is very nutritious and beneficial for health, in fact the nuts are rich in:

Unsaturated fats especially fatty acids omega-3, which help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and protect the heart and blood vessels;

especially fatty acids omega-3, which help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and protect the heart and blood vessels; vegetable proteins, which contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and the proper functioning of the immune system;

which contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and the proper functioning of the immune system; Fibre which promote intestinal transit, satiety and control of blood sugar levels;

which promote intestinal transit, satiety and control of blood sugar levels; Vitamins including the Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that counteracts cellular aging and the action of free radicals, and group B vitamins, important for energy metabolism and the nervous system;

including the Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that counteracts cellular aging and the action of free radicals, and group B vitamins, important for energy metabolism and the nervous system; minerals, as the potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, copper and selenium, which perform various essential functions for the body, such as the regulation of blood pressure, muscle contraction, bone formation, protein synthesis, defense against viruses and bacteria and the production of hormones.

Walnuts are therefore very complete and healthy foods, which can be eaten both as a snack and as an ingredient in sweet or savory recipes.

These fruits represent an incredible mix of precious elements for our health. Simply nibble and consume only 5 a day to introduce extraordinary benefits into our body.

But what is the reason behind the choice of 5 walnuts? Scholars and doctors from around the world have determined what exactly 5 walnuts represent the perfect and ideal dose to get the most significant benefits from this food.

Intake of an excessive amount of nuts can result a surplus of the precious elements we need. Also, since nuts are high in fat, excessive consumption could lead to a weight gain.

5 walnuts a day: side effects

On the other hand, eating a smaller quantity would not allow us to reach the recommended dose of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, mineral salts and vitamins.

As previously mentioned, nuts are a relatively high-fat food. Therefore, if you exceed the recommended dose of 5 nuts a day, in addition to the benefits described above, there may be potential weight gain, because they provide approx 650 kcal per 100 grams of product.

Moderate consumption of walnuts is recommended for everyone, but especially for those with digestive problems high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension or oxidative stress

Another potential negative effect of nuts is the risk of allergic reactions. Many people are allergic to tree nuts and nuts, including walnuts. If you are allergic, it is of course necessary carefully avoid consuming nuts.