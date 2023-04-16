Home » Alarm due to the volcano Nevado del Ruiz | Info
Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz volcano spews ash and steam, orange alert raised. In the eruption of the eighties, the city was wiped off the face of the earth, more than 20,000 people died.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which is part of one of the highest mountain peaks in Colombia, has been under an orange alert for weeks due to a possible eruption. This volcano had a massive eruption in 1985 in which tens of thousands of people died.

Vulkan Nevado del Ruiz it has been on orange alert since March 30, and seismologists say it is possible that an eruption will occur “in the coming days or weeks.” This volcano is located in a densely populated farming area and the population now has a difficult choice – to evacuate and leave their homes and properties, or face a potentially deadly natural disaster.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the evacuation of approx 2,500 families from the area closest to the volcano, but many residents refused and said they were more worried about their property than the eruption. Reportedly, only 87 people left their homes.

When the volcano erupted in 1985, the nearby town of Armero was literally wiped off the face of the earth. Only a quarter of the 28,700 inhabitants survived. In total, it is estimated that more than 23,000 people died and more than 5,000 were injured. The 1985 eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano is the second deadliest of the 20th century, and the fourth deadliest eruption in recorded history, as well as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Colombia. Watch the video.

The city that was destroyed by the volcano in 1985
Why is this volcano so dangerous? It is located on the highest peak in Colombia, which is covered with snow and ice. In the event of an eruption, the ice will immediately melt and flood the sides of the mountain, causing landslides and veritable rivers of mud, rocks and ice water called Lahari. This is exactly what happened in 1985, and according to a warning by scientists from the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, 23,000 people lost their lives “in a few minutes”.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano is monitored daily, but it is impossible to estimate if, and exactly when, an eruption will occur. Currently, stronger seismic activity is detected near the hatch, and steam, ash and gases are coming out of it.

