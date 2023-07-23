Alba Reche and Ginebras, together in “Santos Inocentes”

Alba Reche y Ginebrastogether in “Santos Inocentes”, a song that has also been produced by Fresh and Mango.

“Santos Inocentes” is the new single from Alba Rechecomposed by her together with Fresh and Mango In collaboration with Ginebras. A theme with which to remove extra pressure, which speaks of the sense of community between women, of the empathy and support that female friendship implies and the happiness of belonging to it. Under this premise, for the video clip there has been another woman who belongs to the universe of Alba: Martina Hache. A piece that visually accompanies that natural and carefree feeling of sharing quality and fun time with your friends: that new/other family.

So it made perfect sense to unite with Ginebrasthat in addition to incarnating for Alba all this, is one of the most booming indie-pop groups on the music scene. In fact, they just released their second album “Who is Billie Max?”and they will be presenting it on different dates among which is the next October 12, the WiZink Center in Madrid.

With the release of his EP “honestly sad”, Alba She finished crowning herself as one of the most notable pop artists of today. Always navigating between fragility and inspiring empowerment, Alba is fully immersed in her summer tour that closes by playing this song at the end of “Honestly Sad Tour” in Latin America this coming October, accompanied by one last date in Madrid.

A Alba Reche you can see it live on Alcañíz (July 29, Aragón Sonoro), Alcalá de Henares (September 2, Festival Gigante), Guadalajara (October 20, Cuerda Cultura), Mexico City (October 22, Indie Rocks!) and Madrid (October 28, Teatro Barceló). you can buy the tickets here