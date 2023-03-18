Home World Albania declares the Vjosa basin, the last uncontaminated river in Europe, a natural park
The Hollywood star with a green heart Leonardo DiCaprio he asked provocatively in 2019: “This is the last surviving pristine river in Europe. But how long will it stay there?” The answer came in recent days: forever. The government of Tirana has in fact declared the basin of the Natural Park Vjosaa watercourse that originates in Greece and flows into the Adriatic after having crossed Albania for hundreds of kilometres.

