After Bahrainit’s up toSaudi Arabia: the World of Formula 1 remains in the Gulf also for the second round of the season. TO Jeddah on the very fast street circuit the Ferrari hopes to avoid other fools, but at the moment the Red Bull e Max Verstappen they appear very distant. Rather the Reds will have to beware Aston Martinthe one of Fernando Alonso primarily. Without forgetting that for Charles Leclerc there is also the ballast of the 10 positions of penalty on the starting grid.

Read Also F1, Saudi Arabian GP: Ferrari turning point? Between penalties and farewells, tension is high in Maranello

Schedules and live TV

Qualifying and the race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (Sky channel 207) and streaming only on Now. Delayed unencrypted on TV8 As always, it will be possible to review both Saturday’s qualifying sessions and the Grand Prix. Here is the schedule:

Saturday 18 March

Free Practice 3: 2.30 pm (Live Sky)

Qualifying: 6 pm (Live Sky)

Qualifications: 9 pm (Tv8 delayed)

Sunday 19 March

Race: 6 pm (Live Sky)

Race: 8pm (Tv8 delayed)