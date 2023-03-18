Home Sports F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: times – When and where to see qualifying and the race on TV (Sky, Now and Tv8)
Sports

F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: times – When and where to see qualifying and the race on TV (Sky, Now and Tv8)

by admin
F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: times – When and where to see qualifying and the race on TV (Sky, Now and Tv8)

After Bahrainit’s up toSaudi Arabia: the World of Formula 1 remains in the Gulf also for the second round of the season. TO Jeddah on the very fast street circuit the Ferrari hopes to avoid other fools, but at the moment the Red Bull e Max Verstappen they appear very distant. Rather the Reds will have to beware Aston Martinthe one of Fernando Alonso primarily. Without forgetting that for Charles Leclerc there is also the ballast of the 10 positions of penalty on the starting grid.

Schedules and live TV
Qualifying and the race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (Sky channel 207) and streaming only on Now. Delayed unencrypted on TV8 As always, it will be possible to review both Saturday’s qualifying sessions and the Grand Prix. Here is the schedule:

Saturday 18 March
Free Practice 3: 2.30 pm (Live Sky)
Qualifying: 6 pm (Live Sky)
Qualifications: 9 pm (Tv8 delayed)

Sunday 19 March
Race: 6 pm (Live Sky)
Race: 8pm (Tv8 delayed)

See also  MetaSportGallery: the NFTs dedicated to the ski champion Marta Bassino

You may also like

Dallas crucifies Lakers at buzzer, Golden State falls...

Claude Simonet, former president of the French Football...

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Haaland, Mitoma, Rice, Kante,...

Disaster, horror, crazy. The coach of Slavia remembers...

Birmingham City: Championship side eye Women’s FA Cup...

Djokovic is also absent from the tournament in...

The Grizzlies come back from -29 and pass...

THE ANTHOLOGY Sprint OF PIERINO GAVAZZI AT MILAN-SANREMO...

the biathlete is ending her career

Rough memories of the NHL draft. The information...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy