Home » Aleksandar Bublik made a mess at the US Open | Sport
World

Aleksandar Bublik made a mess at the US Open | Sport

by admin
Aleksandar Bublik made a mess at the US Open | Sport

Aleksandar Bublik created chaos at the US Open during his match with Dominik Tim…

Source: Profimedia

Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) caused a scandal at the US Open by insulting disabled people and his opponent Dominik Timo in the middle of the match. The Austrian tennis player won (6:3, 6:2, 6:4), and everyone is talking about the shameful statement of his opponent. He himself couldn’t believe it when he was asked about it at the press conference.

In the middle of the second set, when Tim was leading 4:1, Bublik started shouting in his native language. “I’m fucking tired of bringing these disabled people back to life (career),” Bublik said. That clip quickly went viral on social media. The Kazakh is known for his controversial behavior and the chaos he creates on the field, but he has never gone this far…

The team is looking for a return to form after a serious injury and surgery and is slowly coming back, so the media, as expected, immediately asked him to comment on that statement.

“You say the translation is correct? It’s hard for me to comment, it’s something you shouldn’t say, if nothing else out of respect for others. Maybe he didn’t mean it that way, I don’t know. I really don’t know what to say about it “, Tim said and changed the subject.

One of the things that Bublik often does on the court is serve from the hand, when he does not throw the ball in the air, but serves immediately.

See also  B20, the appeal of the French Confindustria on the disagreements between Paris and Rome: "A united Europe is needed for growth"

“It can be a good tactic, especially on clay when the opponent is standing far away. It’s allowed and it’s okay if it helps you. He did it in the match and I repeat, it’s okay. I was surprised that he did it on a break point, but you have to be aware and ready for it, I was and I managed to win that point,” concluded Tim.

You may also like

Founder of Taiwanese Electronics Manufacturer Announces Independent Candidacy...

Damage to the staircase of the Cathedral of...

Itamar Ben-Gvir and his fascist ilk inadvertently advance...

Pope Francis Urges Russian Youth to Sow Seeds...

Discovering the “Pokéfuta”! – Japan world

Outrage in India as Teacher Encourages Students to...

Israel and Libya: secret meeting in Rome, chaos...

The Mysterious Life and Legacy of Dmitry Utkin,...

Cardinal Marengo: “The Pope will give us courage”

Idalia: Tropical Storm Threatens Cuba and Florida with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy