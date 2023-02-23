Home World Aleksandar Đorđević remembers the match Yugoslavia – Ohio State Sports
Yugoslavia beat America, and Aleksandar Đorđević remembered that match.

Former American basketball player, now coach, Denis Hopson (57) published a photo that caused a lot of attention. It’s a college game statistic Ohio State against the national team of Yugoslavia in November 1986, he scored 29 points, and Yugoslavia won convincingly (103:76).

He also played in that match Aleksandar Djordjevic, the famous Serbian basketball player and former coach of Serbia who also saw that post. “I remember this, I couldn’t stop Hopson. A piece of the good old days“, wrote Đorđević in response to Denis. Sale Nacional scored 4 points in that match.

Hopson was the third pick in the 1987 draft, and Dražen Petrović (33 points, 8/11 for three), Vlade Divac (17), Zoran Čutura (15), Zoran Radović and Danko Cvjetičanin played for the Yugoslav team at that time. 13 each, Toni Kukoc added 4 points, Dino Radja did not join the scorers. The score, as well as the words of the most effective player of that duel, tells about how everything looked. “Yugoslavs kicked our ass. Many of the players on this team are future Hall of Famers. Wow, who would have guessed,” Hopson wrote.

