Aleksandra Mladenović has never been more honest: I have no sponsors, I earn my own money! | Fun

Aleksandra Mladenović admitted that scheduling a concert is still too much for her, and after the new album she says she is bankrupt!

“I only had support from friends and family, I consider that to be my biggest success and biggest victory. I achieved everything with work and effort, and my parents are, of course, proud“, said Aleksandra Mladenović, who very often visits her parents in her hometown and helps them whenever she goes there, and says that this will never change.

Given that many of her female colleagues are scheduling their first concerts in the Arena, Aleksandra revealed whether she also wishes for one and whether she has any such plans in the near future.

“The concert is definitely a big treat. I congratulate everyone who dares to make a concert, they have my support. I don’t follow trends, I’m always myself and when I think it’s time, I’ll do a big concert. All this costs a lot, and I invest in my career myself without any sponsorship. I have to say that I went bankrupt after the album“, Aleksandra Mladenović was honest.

