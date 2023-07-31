Home » “Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators of Villa Filippina
World

“Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators of Villa Filippina

by admin
“Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators of Villa Filippina

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

The concert “Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators present last night at Villa Filippina. A success confirmed by the numbers, the event was sold out, but also by the strong emotions expressed by the public. The singer-songwriter among the best known and loved by the public performed masterfully paying homage to the great master Franco Battiato, one…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Alice sings Battiato” enchants the spectators of Villa Filippina appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Usa, Biden insults a reporter for a question about inflation. "Stupid son of ...". Then an apology

You may also like

Canton spring 2023 – MONDO MODA

1st Paulínia Winter Gastronomic Festival – MONDO MODA

Climatologist Vladimir Đurđević on the weather in Serbia...

Deadly Heatwave Claims Lives of 17 in South...

Actor Angus Cloud from Euphoria has died Fun

He runs into a church in Tenerife with...

long queues in both directions – Corriere TV

The Reopening of Jalisco Park in Havana Met...

Surge in Illegal Child Labor: US Job Market...

Sweden and Denmark want to limit protests where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy