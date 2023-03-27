Home World All about essential oils – MONDO MODA
All about essential oils

All about essential oils

Have you ever smelled freshly baked bread, perfume or fresh flowers and been transported to another time or place? Smells are powerful and they can take us places, remind us of people and trigger long-forgotten memories, so essential oils can also help with well-being.
Use essential oils at bedtime, bath time, or whenever you need them, as their energizing scents promote overall well-being.
The essential oil is highly concentrated, produced from plants such as flowers, trees, roots and seeds. When using essential oils, it is important to choose high quality oils. Find out where your oils come from and the tests they pass to ensure they meet the highest standards.
Diffusers disperse tiny droplets of oil into the air, allowing you to surround yourself with the calming scent of Lavender (Lavender) or the uplifting scent of Peppermint (Peppermint). Other uses: apply a drop of Rosemary (Rosemary) essential oil to pressure points (top of head, mid-head, mid-forehead, upper lip region, upper chin, lower collarbone region, mid-chest, neck and lumbar region) and enjoy its energizing aroma. Or add a few drops of Ylang Ylang to massage oil. You can also place a drop of the oil in the palm of your hand, rub together to activate and inhale deeply three times.

Specialist Bruno Monteiro @brudmonteiro will tell you how to acquire the oils for use.

